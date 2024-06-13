Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer

Baltimore City is providing free meals to children this summer as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program.
All children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals through the program.
The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
NOTE: Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.
You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website or by clicking here.
Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found here.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]
-
Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts
-
MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop
-
Red Carpet Gallery: Black Hollywood Shines At The LA ‘Bad Boys: Ride Or Die’ Premiere