Listen Live
Local

Baltimore City Public Schools To Provide Free Meals To Children This Summer

Published on June 13, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Buffet style service - Canteen worker at serving line putting food on the plate

Source: triocean / Getty

Baltimore City is providing free meals to children this summer as part of its 2024 Summer Food Service Program.

All children ages 18 or younger can receive free meals through the program.

The SFSP program will operate from June 14, 2024, until August 23, 2024.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

NOTE: Program sites will be closed on June 28, July 4, July 5, July 12, July 19, July 26, and August 2.

You can find a summer meal site by visiting the Summer Meals Site Finder website or by clicking here. 

Summer Food Service Program menus for the Baltimore City Public Schools can be found here.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

 

More from 92 Q
Trending
1017 Memorial Day Giveback 15 items
Entertainment

Former 1017 Artist Enchanting Passes Away At The Age Of 26

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

92Q's Father's Day Promotion Graphic
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close