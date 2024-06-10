Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Concert To Be Live Streamed

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar is still riding the wave of his success after his weeks-long rap beef with fellow artist Drake. The rapper announced his first concert since the beef, scheduled for Juneteenth.

The Pop Out: Ken & Friends show will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California and is officially sold out. The good news: fans can still watch Kendrick and the full lineup on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Speaking of the lineup, the other acts have yet to be revealed, besides DJ Mustard, Kendrick’s producer on the hit record, Not Like Us.

However, Kendrick isn’t just outside performing, he’s also outside in the community. He shared a motivational message with Compton College’s graduating class over the weekend.