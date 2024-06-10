Listen Live
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar’s Juneteenth Concert To Be Live Streamed

Published on June 10, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Kendrick Lamar is still riding the wave of his success after his weeks-long rap beef with fellow artist Drake. The rapper announced his first concert since the beef, scheduled for Juneteenth.

The Pop Out: Ken & Friends show will take place at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California and is officially sold out. The good news: fans can still watch Kendrick and the full lineup on Amazon Prime Video and Twitch.

Related Stories

Speaking of the lineup, the other acts have yet to be revealed, besides DJ Mustard, Kendrick’s producer on the hit record, Not Like Us.

However, Kendrick isn’t just outside performing, he’s also outside in the community. He shared a motivational message with Compton College’s graduating class over the weekend.

 

RELATED TAGS

92Q Amazon Prime baltimore California chey parker commencement Compton Compton College Inglewood Ken and Friends Kendrick Lamar quicksilva show The Pop Out tWitch

More from 92 Q
Trending
Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

10 items
News

First The Fat Boys: JT & Yung Miami Part Ways, City Girls No More As X Pours Out Some Roses

13 items
Sports

Draymond Green Rips Skip Bayless For Calling Him The “Dirtiest Player In NBA History,” Social Media Reacts

15 items
News

MAGA Trolling: Sexyy Red’s Catching Flack For Her MASA (Make America Sexyy Again) Hat Stage Prop

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Photos

Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]

Police Siren
Local

Dental Assistant Charged After Allegedly Recording Inappropriate Videos Of Women & Accessing Private Media

Online Yearbook DL For Radio One Baltimore 14 items
Local

Celebrating The Class Of 2024 With Our Online Yearbook! [SEE PICS HERE]

92Q's Father's Day Promotion Graphic
Contests

Register For Your Chance To Win The Ultimate Father’s Day Experience! [Details Here]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close