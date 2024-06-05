Listen Live
Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise

Martin Lawrence apparently gave fans a scare after a recent appearance alongside his Bad Boys co-star, Will Smith.

Published on June 5, 2024

Bad Boys: Ride or Die - Mexico City Red Carpet

Martin Lawrence is back in theaters alongside his Bad Boys co-star Will Smith, but a recent appearance of the actors had fans worried about the state of the comedian’s health. Martin Lawrence spoke about the moment in a recent interview and assured those concerned fans that he’s in optimal health.

Martin Lawrence and Will Smith were on the set for Hot 97’s Ebro In The Morning as part of the press run for their newest film, Bad Boys: Ride Or Die, which Smith and Lawrence both declared as the best of the four films to emerge from the franchise. Early on in the interview, host Ebro Darden mentioned the pair’s press stop in Mexico City and Los Angeles in where fans thought Lawrence didn’t look the best.

Martin Lawrence, taking the question about the fans’ concern for his health from Ebro, said, “I’m fine, I’m in God’s hands. I’m blessed. I’m glad to be waking up every day. I’m all good. No need for people to be concerned.”

Other topics covered was Smith’s return to the scene after the Oscars incident and, of course, The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and Martin. Both men gave one another praise for being Black sitcom stars on television during a time where that wasn’t always a thing.

There was also a fun segment where Peter Rosenberg asked about The Fresh Prince of Bel Air‘s theme song and how Quincy Jones conceded to Smith’s suggestion after some early struggles.

Check out the full chat with Martin Lawrence and Will Smith below.

Photo: Angel Delgado / Getty

Martin Lawrence Says That He Is In Perfect Health Despite Fans Thinking Otherwise  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

