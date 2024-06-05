Rihanna Announces Launch of Fenty Hair

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

That Rihanna reign really won’t let up. The billionaire baddie is continuing to expand her empire, and this time, it’s with the launch of her new haircare line, Fenty Hair.

The singer turned beauty businesswoman posted a video on her Instagram page to make the announcement, letting her fans know that Fenty Hair will cater to all hair types.

In the post’s caption, Rihanna says, ” … I am launching a flexible line of products for not only every hair want, but every single product is designed to strengthen and repair all types of hair, which is what we truly need!”

Fenty Hair will be available for purchase on June 13 at FentyHair.com, but customers can sign up on the website now to get exclusive early access to shop the collection on June 10.