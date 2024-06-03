VIDEO: Four BWI Airport Workers Suspended After Brawl At Spirit Airlines Counter

Four workers at BWI Marshall Airport were suspended after a fight at the Spirit Airlines ticket counter last Tuesday.
The brawl was caught on camera. Check it out below:
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Spirit Airlines confirmed that the vendor suspended the four pending an investigation.
Maryland Transportation Authority Police officers responded around 4:15 on May 28 to the Spirit Airlines ticket counter for reports of a fight.
Five people were involved and one had minor injuries.
“We are aware of an altercation that occurred in Baltimore (BWI) on May 28,” Spirit Airlines said in a statement. “Our vendor has suspended four of their employees involved pending an investigation into the matter. We do not tolerate violence of any kind, and we will take appropriate action as necessary following the completion of the vendor’s investigation.”
At this time, officials have not said what led to the altercation.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
In Pictures: Remembering First Lady Michelle Obama’s Mother Marian Robinson
-
Travis Scott & Cher’s Boy Toy, Alexander “A.E.” Edwards Duke Out It Out At Cannes Afterparty, Xitter Is Confused
-
Trump Found Guilty In NY Criminal Hush Money Case
-
Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA
-
9 Things We Learned In ‘Rolling Stone’s’ Sean “Diddy” Combs History of Violence Exposé
-
7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology
-
Kim Kardashian Flaunts Her Bare A$$ All Over Instagram [PHOTOS]