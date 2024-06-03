Listen Live
Megan Thee Stallion Announces New Album

Published on June 3, 2024

Megan Thee Stallion just kicked off her first headlining Hot Girl Summer Tour featuring GloRilla, and now she’s officially announced her new album release date and cover art.

After a few tour cancellation and rescheduling issues, Megan revealed that her sophomore album, Megan, will be released on June 28 during her Sunday concert in Atlanta.

The cover art adorns a naked upside-down Megan halfway emerged from a cocoon with a big “M” over the full image.

Megan will release this project under her new distribution deal with Warner Music Group, which came about late last year. Through this deal, Megan will keep ownership of her music while still using Warner’s infrastructure to deliver it to listeners.

The rap star has already released three singles from Megan, all featuring a snake theme; Cobra, Hiss, and BOA. When asked why she chose the reptile Megan said, “We started with the snake because, first of all, I love snakes, but I feel like snakes are so misunderstood, especially in Western culture. Snakes represent rebirth, spirituality.” She went on to say, “I’m not someone who says, ‘Oh my God, sunshine and happiness.’ I like darker things. I like things that are a little scary. I like unique things. I chose the snake because… it’s a kind of anti-hero.”

Megan will be the first album from the hot girl president since allegedly being shot by Tory Lanez in 2020. Lanez is currently serving 10 years in prison for crimes related to the shooting.

