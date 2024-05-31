Listen Live
Usher to Receive BET’s Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024

Published on May 31, 2024

Still on the heels of a successful Las Vegas residency plus a Big Game performance, Usher is still smelling his flowers as BET has announced that he will be honored with its Lifetime Achievement Award for 2024.

The singer releases his ninth studio album, Coming Home, in February, and he’s currently preparing for his tour to kick off in August in Atlanta, Georgia. But before all that, he’ll celebrate all of his life achievements throughout his career at the 2024 BET Awards in Los Angeles, California.

The network revealed the news earlier this week on its Instagram page.

Usher is also up for four BET awards this year; Best Male R&B/Pop Artist, Best Collaboration, Video of the Year and Album of the Year.

Previous winners of the Lifetime Achievement Award include Queen Latifah, Busta Rhymes, Mary J. Blige, and Diddy.

 

