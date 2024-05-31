Lauryn Hill’s Touring Company Sued For Nearly $60K

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Lauryn Hill’s touring company, MLH Touring Inc., is being sued for almost $60,000 in unpaid wages after several of the iconic singer’s shows were canceled.

The lawsuit was filed by California service provider, Eighteentwentysix, LLC., which is alleging that Hill failed to pay the company $59,175.89 for production, rehersals, and more for the legend’s 25th anniversary tour for The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill.

The contract between Hill and Eighteentwentysix, LLC. went into affect back in August of 2023, and although she had to cancel multiple tour stops due to vocal strain, Hill promised that the shows would be rescheduled. However, according to reports, as of April, she’s still announcing new cancellations instead of new concert dates.

Eighteentwentysix, LLC. is also claiming that it has tried to collect on the alleged debt several times to no avail, and now is suing for the amount owed plus ten percent interest. It wants for MLH Touring, Inc. to foot the bill for Eighteentwentysix, LLC.’s attorney fees as well.