GloRilla Accused of Stealing $400K From Atlanta Investor

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

GloRilla is definitely in her winning season right now, but that doesn’t mean it’s short of its legal woes. The rising rap star is being sued by Atlanta-based investor, Aristotle Varner Jr., for breaching a six-figure contract deal.

According to Varner, GloRilla is letting all of her success get to her head and has become so cocky that she tried to back out of their deal despite already being paid. He also claims that it’s been more than a year since the contract went into effect and Big Glo still has two tasks to complete for him.

Related Stories Cardi B Says She Won’t Drop An Album This Year

According to reports, Varner paid GloRilla $400,000 to promote him on her social media platforms, including participating in collaboration posts on Instagram, a meet-and-greet, and a 30-minute interview with Varner’s wife and business coach, Asia Varner.

Varner revealed that he’s currently battling it out in court with GloRilla and has sued her for allegedly not fulfilling all of her contract obligations. However, he didn’t give any other details about the specifics of the lawsuit, and GloRilla has yet to comment publicly on the matter.