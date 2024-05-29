Listen Live
Nicki Minaj Speaks on Arrest in Amsterdam

Published on May 29, 2024

Nicki Minaj has broken her silence following her arrest at an Amsterdam airport for allegedly carrying marijuana in her luggage.

Over the weekend, Minaj was detained by Amsterdam authorities as she attempted to leave the city and head to Manchester for another sold out show on her Pink Friday 2 tour. Although marijuana is legal in Amsterdam, police claimed that pre-rolls were found in her luggage and they needed to be weighed. Minaj caught most of her interactions with the authorities before she was put in a police van on Instagram live, but she tweeted about the incident as well, ultimately accusing the arresting cops of racial profiling.

https://x.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1794357144533471611

In a series of posts, Minaj expressed frustration and confusion over the arrest, stating, “I want to set the record straight. The items in question were simply personal belongings, there was no intention to break any rules. She added that the situation was blown way out of proportion and that she cooperated fully with authorities to resolve the matter.

Minaj went on to say that she thinks the arrest was really a part of a conspiracy to try and derail her tour, all at the hands of her former manager, who she recently fired.

https://x.com/NICKIMINAJ/status/1794359248803221917

While on Stationhead this week, Minaj said it was the first time in a long time she felt that low, describing the treatment she received as inhumane.

Minaj also referenced Ari Lennox’s detainment while in Amsterdam, retweeting two posts from 2021 that detailed Lennox’s experience when she was arrested after reacting to a woman allegedly racially profiling her.

Minaj was eventually released from jail, and according to Amsterdam authorities, she was given a “monetary fine.” Her Manchester show has now been rescheduled for June 3 and according to reports, she may seek legal ramifications over the situation.

 

 

 

