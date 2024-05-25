Listen Live
Celebrity

Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

Published on May 25, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

 

Nicki Minaj

Source: Bernard Smalls / @PhotosByBeanz

 

After Nicki Minaj posted a video saying that people were trying to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 Tour, it looks like things took an even bigger turn. Nicki originally posted a video outside an Amsterdam airport as she attempts to travel to Manchester for her next show. In the video a man is telling her that they need to perform a  search of her bags, when Nicki questioned the search he responded saying that police performed “a random quick check” of her bags but wanted to take a closer look. His extended reason was that Nicki filmed and officer and said the officer “doesn’t believe you that you don’t have more with you than you say.”

 Shortly after that encounter she went live where police said she would be arrested. In the live video you can hear Nicki Minaj ask why she was being arrested and the officer said because she had drugs. There is no evidence that there were drugs present but sources say there was marijuana found in one of the bags that were searched.

More from 92 Q
Trending
Entertainment

Sean “Diddy” Combs Apologizes After Footage of Cassie Assault Leaks

20 items
Entertainment

Meet Kysre Gondrezick: The Most Beautiful Woman in the WNBA

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

7 items
News

7 Celebrities Who Denounced Diddy’s Abusive Behavior And Empty Apology

News

Cassie Breaks Silence On Brutal Diddy Assault Video

NIH - National Institute on Drug Abuse "Ask the Experts" Podcast
Health

Ask the Expert – NIH National Institute on Drug Abuse Podcast 5/18

Criminal Charges Announced Against Baltimore Police Officers In Freddie Gray's Death
Local

Baltimore’s Former Top Prosecutor Marilyn Mosby Will Not Serve Time Behind Bars For Perjury & Mortgage Fraud Convictions

10 items
Entertainment

Video Surveillance Footage Abusing Cassie Leaks Online [WATCH]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close