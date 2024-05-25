Nicki Minaj Arrested In Amsterdam

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

After Nicki Minaj posted a video saying that people were trying to sabotage her Pink Friday 2 Tour, it looks like things took an even bigger turn. Nicki originally posted a video outside an Amsterdam airport as she attempts to travel to Manchester for her next show. In the video a man is telling her that they need to perform a search of her bags, when Nicki questioned the search he responded saying that police performed “a random quick check” of her bags but wanted to take a closer look. His extended reason was that Nicki filmed and officer and said the officer “doesn’t believe you that you don’t have more with you than you say.”

Shortly after that encounter she went live where police said she would be arrested. In the live video you can hear Nicki Minaj ask why she was being arrested and the officer said because she had drugs. There is no evidence that there were drugs present but sources say there was marijuana found in one of the bags that were searched.