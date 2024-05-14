Listen Live
Anita Baker Cancels Mother’s Day Weekend Concert

Published on May 14, 2024

BET Awards, Show, Los Angeles, USA - 24 Jun 2018

Source: Variety / Getty

Legendary R&B artist Anita Baker angered fans during Mother’s Day weekend after her concert was canceled at the last minute.

Baker was set to perform at State Farm Arena in Atlanta, Georgia for “An Evening with Anita Baker,” but just minutes after the doors were supposed to open, concertgoers were notified that Anita would not be hitting stage. The reason is still unknown, and the show has yet to be rescheduled.

The concert was to start at 7PM, and as fans stood in line, they were informed at about 6:40pm that the show would not go on. Almost immediately, concertgoers started to post on social media about their frustration, with one even calling Anita “bald-headed.”

Anita Baker nor her team have spoken out publicly about the sudden cancellation, but Live Nation shared that it was due to “unforeseen circumstances” and that all attendees will receive full ticket refunds.

92Q Anita Baker Atlanta baltimore chey parker concert Mother's Day quicksilva show show State Farm Arena

