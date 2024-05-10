Intruder Arrested At Drake’s Home In Toronto

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Drake just can’t catch a break these days.

In less than one week the man has gotten roasted by Kendrick Lamar every which way on multiple diss records, learned that one of his security guards was shot in front of his mansion in Toronto and had his OVO flagship store in London vandalized. Now, it’s being reported that someone tried to break into Drake’s Toronto home just a day after the shooting that landed his security guard in the hospital.

According to Toronto City News, police apprehended a would-be intruder Wednesday (May 8) around 2 p.m. when he attempted to break into Drake’s mansion in Bridle Path. While we don’t know who the man is or why he tried to get into Drake’s home, it’s disturbing to see this sudden uptick in random people showing up to Drizzy’s palace with malicious intent.

Toronto City News reports:

Toronto police confirm they were called back to the rapper’s home on Park Lane Circle near Bayview Avenue and Lawrence Avenue East at around 2 p.m. on Wednesday.

“Officers were called after a person attempted to gain access to the property,” a police spokesperson told CityNews.

“The person was apprehended under the Mental Health Act.”

The latest police activity comes after the now-infamous shooting of his security guard just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday.

The victim remains in hospital.

It’s sad to see a simple rap battle between two major artists turn into this. Yes, they’re accusing each other of some pretty disturbing things, but neither of them went so far as to wish harm on each other or asked fans to take matters into their own hands. We wouldn’t be surprised if these actions lead to a “ceasefire” between Drake and Kendrick; the hate for the 6 God seems to be getting out of hand.

What do y’all think of this latest Drake-related incident? Let us know in the comments section below.

