Whoopi Goldberg Reveals Cocaine Addiction in New Book

Congratulations are in order for actress and comedian Whoopi Goldberg as she just released her new book, Bits and Pieces: My Mother, My Brother and Me.

The memoir focuses on her close relationship with her late mother and brother, whom she lost more than 10 years ago, as well as her struggles with cocaine addiction that she ultimately overcame.

In the new book, Goldberg, who is now 68, recalls her rise to fame in the 80s and how cocaine was readily available to her during that time in Hollywood.

“I was invited to parties where I was greeted at the door with a bowl of Quaaludes from which I could pick what I wanted. Lines of cocaine were laid across tables and bathroom counters for the taking,” says Goldberg.

After managing to keep her drug use secret for more than a year, the author and TV host describes several instances where she realized she had a drug problem and needed to get clean. One of those times, she began experiencing hallucinations and was convinced she saw a “creature” under her bed, so much so that she didn’t move from her bed for 24 hours. There was another moment when a hotel housekeeper caught her doing cocaine in the closet.

Goldberg credits her sobriety to not wanting to die and changing the people around her, as well as declining party invites.