Listen Live
News

Body Of Fifth Construction Worker Recovered From Key Bridge Wreckage

Published on May 2, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge Collapses After Being Struck By Cargo Ship

Source: Tasos Katopodis / Getty

 

The body of a fifth person killed after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge was recovered on Wednesday. The Baltimore Police Department identified the victim as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, one of six construction workers missing. Salvage teams located one of the missing vehicles and then notified the Maryland Department of State Police,  that is when Gonzalez was located inside the truck and pulled out by recovery teams.

The sixth victim still remains missing as of Thursday.

More from 92 Q
Trending
16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

20 items
Music

Drake Responds To Kendrick Lamar’s “Euphoria” Diss With 1990s Romantic Comedy Clip, Social Media Reacts

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Pop Culture

Candiace Dillard Bassett Debuts Her Baby Bump On The Red Carpet At The ‘GRAMMYs On The Hill’ Soiree

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Global Citizen Festival, Central Park, New York, USA - 24 Sep 2016
Entertainment

Kendrick Lamar Has More For Drake With New ‘6:16 In LA’ Diss Track

Happy Cinco de Mayo with two Margarita Glasses on a Colorful Background 10 items
Entertainment

10 Fun Drinks You Can Make At Home This Cinco De Mayo Weekend

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close