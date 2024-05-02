Body Of Fifth Construction Worker Recovered From Key Bridge Wreckage

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

The body of a fifth person killed after a cargo ship crashed into the Francis Scott Key Bridge was recovered on Wednesday. The Baltimore Police Department identified the victim as Miguel Angel Luna Gonzalez, of Glen Burnie, Maryland, one of six construction workers missing. Salvage teams located one of the missing vehicles and then notified the Maryland Department of State Police, that is when Gonzalez was located inside the truck and pulled out by recovery teams.

The sixth victim still remains missing as of Thursday.