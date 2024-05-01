Listen Live
News

Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away

Published on May 1, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
Dallas Penn

Source: Dallas Penn / The Combat Jack Show

Sad news to share from the Hip-Hop and podcasting world. Dallas Penn, writer, fashion icon and former co-host of The Combat Jack Show, has passed away. His cause of death has not been made public.

An outpouring of touching words from friends, fans and peers made rounds online as news of his passing became public. Bun B shared a photo of himself with Penn, accompanied by the following caption:

“Hadn’t been back in the US an hour and I get this news. One of a kind in the greatest way. Followed the beat of his own drum and we loved him for it. You’ll be missed my friend. Give Jack our love. Long Live Dallas Penn. The innanets owe it all to you.”

On Twitter, Eric and Jeff Rosenthal of ItsTheReal honored Penn had this to say:

“Our hearts are heavy with the Dallas Penn news. For the best part of the past two decades, our NYC/hip-hop/internets lives have been intertwined. We’re grateful for the time we had and so sorry it was this limited. May the Polo discounts fly wherever you are, Dallas. RIP.”

Check out some of Penn’s best moments on The Combat Jack Show in the video below.

Writer and Former ‘Combat Jack Show’ Co-Host Dallas Penn Has Passed Away  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

More from 92 Q
Trending
16 items
Sports

WNBA Champion Candace Parker Announces Retirement After 16 Seasons

8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

Former president Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court
News

Judge Threatens Donald Trump With Jail Time

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close