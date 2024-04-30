Listen Live
Entertainment

Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter to Star in New Lion King Movie

Published on April 30, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter have some big news: they will both be starring in a new Lion King movie premiering in theaters later this year.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will focus on the original story of Mufasa, his childhood, and the beginning days of his relationship with his rival brother, Scar. Joining a star-studded cast including Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and James Earl Jones, Beyonce will play her same role as Queen Nala from the 2019 rendition of the film. Blue Ivy Carter will play Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala and King Simba, leaning on the bond she already has with her megastar mom.

Related Stories

The new film not only gives a new angle to The Lion King story, but is a blend of computer-generated imagery technology and live-action to celebrate African culture and heritage. It will debut in theaters December 20.

 

RELATED TAGS

92Q Beyonce chey parker Kiara Mufasa: The Lion King Nala quicksilva show rumi carter simba the lion king

More from 92 Q
Trending
8 items
News

Gucci Mane Drops “TakeDat (No Diddy)” Track, Xitter Has Some Thoughts

19 items
News

Megan Thee Stallion Slams Former Videographer’s Bombshell Accusations

Iggy Azalea Performs at LIGHT Nightclub
News & Gossip

Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]

News

The Tragic Death Of Missing Mother Tomitka Jurnett-Stewart Must Finally Call Us To National Action

BRITAIN-LIFESTYLE-TEENAGERS-LANGUAGE-SLANG
Local

Say What? Baltimore Slang Words

Diddy 'The Love Album: Off The Grid' Assets
Celebrity

Lil Rod’s Attorney Claims Diddy Will Be Indicted Soon

16 items
Entertainment

The Squabbling Continues: Quavo Lashes Back At Chris Brown In Venomous Diss

LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Music

Wale featuring Rihanna “Bad” Remix [FULL SONG, POLL]

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close