Beyonce & Blue Ivy Carter to Star in New Lion King Movie

As Mother’s Day quickly approaches, Beyonce and Blue Ivy Carter have some big news: they will both be starring in a new Lion King movie premiering in theaters later this year.

Disney’s Mufasa: The Lion King will focus on the original story of Mufasa, his childhood, and the beginning days of his relationship with his rival brother, Scar. Joining a star-studded cast including Danny Glover, Chiwetel Ejiofor, and James Earl Jones, Beyonce will play her same role as Queen Nala from the 2019 rendition of the film. Blue Ivy Carter will play Kiara, the daughter of Queen Nala and King Simba, leaning on the bond she already has with her megastar mom.

The new film not only gives a new angle to The Lion King story, but is a blend of computer-generated imagery technology and live-action to celebrate African culture and heritage. It will debut in theaters December 20.