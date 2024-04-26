92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Season 2 of Netflix’s hit original series Wednesday, will boast some serious star power.

Variety exclusively reports Thandiwe Newtown is joining the cast of Wednesday. Her role in the megahit show remains a mystery. She is the latest big name joining the show in its second season, joining Steve Buscemi.

Netflix declined to comment on Newton’s hiring, the website reports.

Newton is no stranger to the small screen. Her most notable role was on the HBO original series Westworld, which earned her three Emmy nominations for best supporting actress, taking home the award in 2018.

She also starred in The Slap, Big Mouth, Human Resources, and Rogue. Regarding the big screen, Newton’s other roles include the polarizing film Crash, Mission Impossible II alongside Tom Cruise, Beloved, The Pursuit of Happyness, and W.

Wednesday is a spinoff of The Addams Family that follows the titular character played by Jenna Ortega. In the show, which became a megahit for the streaming network, Wednesday enrolls in Nevermore Academy after a suspension from her previous high school.

The plot thickens when Wednesday develops psychic abilities and becomes embroiled in a murder mystery she eventually solves while uncovering secrets about her new school and her parents’ past.

The show became one of the most popular series on Netflix, receiving critical praise from critics and fans while earning 12 Emmy nominations.

Details on season 2 are scarce except for the news of Ortega’s return. Variety reports production should begin in Ireland in April.

Season 2 of Wednesday already sounds like it will be another hit for Netflix.

Emmy Award-Winning Actress Thandiwe Newton Joins Cast of Netflix’s ‘Wednesday’ was originally published on hiphopwired.com