Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump’s Trial Dies

The man who set himself on fire outside of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.
According to reports, the man traveled from Florida to New York and was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30pm where he threw out US conspiracy theory pamphlets before dousing himself in accelerant and setting himself on fire.
There were a number of policemen in the area at the time of the incident who rushed to his aid. The man was hospitalized and in critical condition until he passed away.
Collect Pond Park is right outside the courthouse where Trump’s trial is being held. It has also served as a gathering spot for protestors, Trump supporters, and journalists.
-
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We’ve Lost In 2024
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Betting On Yourself: Toronto Raptors Jontay Porter Slapped With Lifetime Ban For Violating NBA’s Gaming Rules
-
Ashanti and Nelly Are Engaged, Confirm Baby On The Way
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial
-
The City Girls Are Fighting! JT & Yung Miami Exchange Words On X: "This Your Last Day Playing Dumb"
-
GloRilla Arrested For DUI In Georgia, Boob Popped Out
-
Say What? Baltimore Slang Words