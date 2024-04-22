Listen Live
Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump’s Trial Dies

Published on April 22, 2024

Opening Statements Begin In Former President Donald Trump's New York Hush Money Trial

Source: Pool / Getty

The man who set himself on fire outside of the courthouse where former President Donald Trump is on trial succumbed to his injuries early Saturday morning.

According to reports, the man traveled from Florida to New York and was in Collect Pond Park around 1:30pm where he threw out US conspiracy theory pamphlets before dousing himself in accelerant and setting himself on fire.

There were a number of policemen in the area at the time of the incident who rushed to his aid. The man was hospitalized and in critical condition until he passed away.

Collect Pond Park is right outside the courthouse where Trump’s trial is being held. It has also served as a gathering spot for protestors, Trump supporters, and journalists.

Man Who Set Himself on Fire Outside Trump's Trial Dies

