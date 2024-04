92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Emergency legislation will be introduced to the D.C. Council tomorrow, aiming to unlock over half a billion dollars for refurbishments to Capital One Arena. D.C. Council Chair Phil Mendelson revealed that the Chinatown Revitalization Act, just four lines long, focuses on renovating the arena and enhancing the Chinatown and Gallery Place neighborhood.

RELATED: DC Attorney General Tells Leonsis That Caps & Wizards Can’t Leave Arena Until 2047

D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser disclosed that while the Potomac Yard arena proposal was under debate for three months, she maintained communication with Monumental Sports and retained the $515 million offer in case the proposal faltered, which it did last week. The objective was to allow Virginia politics to unfold while keeping a pathway open for Monumental to return home. Meanwhile, the passage of the Secure D.C. Crime Bill has already had a positive impact on public safety in and around Chinatown.

Text “DCnews” to 52140 For Local & National News Sent Directly To You!

Further details about the agreement with Monumental Sports are anticipated on Wednesday morning, as Bowser presents the budget for fiscal year 2025 before the D.C. Council.

source: The DMV Daily

READ MORE:

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation

Governor Wes Moore Provides Update On Key Bridge Collapse On The Quicksilva Morning Show

Ice Cream Distributed In Maryland Recalled Due To Possible Salmonella

Two Temporary Channels To Port Of Baltimore Planned Around Key Bridge Collapse Site

Burger King Is Giving Out Free Whoppers For The Solar Eclipse

Racists called Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott a ‘DEI mayor.’ Here’s how he responded

Sources: Two bodies recovered from Key Bridge collapse site

Recovery efforts underway after Key Bridge collapse

Biden pledges to cover ‘entire cost’ of rebuilding the Key Bridge

Key Bridge collapse: Cargo ship sent mayday call before collision; construction crew missing

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

DC Council Set To Vote On $500M For Capital One Arena Renovation was originally published on woldcnews.com