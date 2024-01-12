92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Sanaa Lathan is executive producing and starring in a new drama about the infamous TV psychic Miss Cleo.

The Best Man: The Final Chapters star, Sanaa Lathan, will portray Miss Cleo and say her famous “Call me now” catchphrase in the forthcoming “darkly comedic drama,” Deadline exclusively reports.

Per Deadline:

Legendary Entertainment is developing the project, Miss Cleo, with Lathan as exec producer. Former Sony Pictures Television head of drama Sharon Hall, who exec produced The Expanse, is also exec producing the project through her Mom de Guerre Productions.

Miss Cleo was otherwise known as Youree Dell Harris, an actress best known for portraying the spokeswoman for a psychic pay-per-call-minute service called Psychic Readers Networks in a series of commercials between 1997 and 2003. Her tagline was “Call me now!”

In 2002, the Federal Trade Commission charged the company’s owners with deceptive advertising, billing and collection practices. Harris was not indicted but the people behind it agreed to settle by erasing $500M in debt from its victims and paying a $5M fine.

The website reports the series will follow Miss Cleo’s rise and her subsequent fall following the government’s $500 million court case.

The series is currently being shopped out to streamers and networks. While Harris’ time as the psychic crashed and burned, she did lend her famous voice to the popular video game Grand Theft Auto: Vice City.

Harris died in 2016; her life was documented in the 2022 Max documentary Call Me Miss Cleo.

Add this to the list of series and movies we look forward to watching.

—

Photo: Cindy Ord/VF23 / Getty

Sanaa Lathan Will Be Saying “Call Me Now” In Upcoming Drama Series About TV Psychic Miss Cleo was originally published on hiphopwired.com