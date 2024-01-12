Baltimore County Restaurant Week Is Here

Baltimore County Winter Restaurant Week is here! The 10-day campaign promoting local restaurants and deals runs through January 12th- January 21st and tons of local restaurants are ready with deals. Organized by Baltimore County Tourism, Baltimore County Restaurant Week is one of the County’s most anticipated biannual events. Some of our favorite spots are participating this year from Eggspectation in Owings Mills, to Miss Shirley’s and more.
Check out participating restaurants HERE
