Sha’Carri Richardson Honored At 2023 USATF Awards: ‘Everything Happens When It’s Supposed To Happen’

Sha’Carri Richardson has just earned herself yet another award! Over the weekend, the 23 year old athlete was honored at the USA Track and Field (USATF) Night of Legends for her remarkable performances in track this year.

The track star took home the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Athlete of the Year for Women award. She secured the honor after winning multiple races at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest earlier this year. At the time, Richardson stole the show and earned the top spots in the 100m, the 200m, and the women’s 4x100m relay team.

Upon accepting the award, Richardson gave a heartfelt speech where she touched on her faith in God as well as her influence and impact. She also took the time to acknowledge the responsibility she has to herself, her family, and the beautiful women who support her. “With the God that I serve, everything happens when it’s supposed to happen. So when I stand here today as the world champion, that’s because now was the time for that to happen. Now is the most impactful it would be, the most powerful it would be, and the most sincere it would be,” Richardson said.

She continued, “I understand the influence that I have, I understand the responsibility that I have to USATF and as a top female USA athlete, and to my country, and to my black family, to my beautiful women, to everybody that has been misunderstood for trying to be their best selves and not be put into a category because they do track and field and have been put in a bubble.”

Check out a clip of the speech below.

Richardson is definitely in her comeback season. After her Olympic Trial 100m win was disqualified for a positive marijuana test in 2021, she went on to defy the odds and come back with a vengeance, winning her first major world title earlier this year. And now, with this Athlete of the Year win under her belt, it’s safe to say that our girl is becoming unstoppable!

We are always rooting for Sha’Carri!

