Judge Denies C-Murder’s Wrongful Conviction Appeal

Published on November 30, 2023

Legendary rapper C-Murder will unfortunately have to remain in prison after a court judge denied his appeal to overturn is life sentence.

U.S. District Judge Sarah S. Vance ruled that C-Murder failed to prove his innocence, as the rapper, real name Corey Miller, had to clearly show evidence that errors were made in the prosecution’s case.

C-Murder was sentenced to life in prison in 2009 for fatally shooting 16-year old Steve Thomas. He has already served 22 years, but in 2018, two of the witnesses in his case reportedly recanted their stories saying they were pressured by authorities.

Since then, C-Murder has garnered the support of several civil rights and justice organizations, as well as celebrities, including his longtime love and singer, Monica, Kim Kardashian, and the NAACP.

 

