A$AP Rocky Attends Hearing for Assault Case

A$AP Rocky showed up to a Los Angeles courthouse for a hearing in his assault case against his former friend, A$AP Relli.

Rocky has been charged with two counts of assault stemming from a 2021 shooting outside of The W Hotel in Hollywood. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting was a result of an altercation between Rocky and Relli, and they have video evidence proving it.

During Monday’s hearing, a LAPD detective, Tyrell Ephron, reportedly testified that A$AP Rocky indeed fired shots at Relli and there’s security camera footage from various parking garages that shows the rapper in possession of a firearm. According to the prosecutor in the case, the shots were fired around 10 pm EST on November 6, 2021, after an alleged dispute over Rocky not helping the family of a deceased member of the A$AP Mob.

Watch the video played in court below:

The LAPD never recovered any shell casings from the shooting, and Ephron admitted that “nothing definitively” shows the rapper firing the shots. However, a judge ruled that there’s enough probable cause to go to trial.

A$AP Rocky pled not guilty to two counts of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and is out on bond. He will be arraigned on January 8, and if convicted, could face up to nine years in prison. Relli is also suing the rapper and his lawyer for defamation.