Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement

Playing for the Nation’s Capital can be a gift and a curse. It’s the home of so many Americans from different parts of the world. It’s not unusual to go to a sporting event for any of the Washington professional teams (Commanders, Wizards, Nationals, Capitals, Mystics, DC United, Spirit) and see the opposing team’s fans filling the stands. Friday, November 17’s game against the New York Knicks is recent is clear example of this.
The Washington Wizards took on the New York Knicks in another In-Season Tournament game. The Knicks went on to win the game 120-99. Toward the end of the fourth quarter, Knicks fans in attendance started to chant “Let’s Go Knicks” In the after game press conference, Inside the Wizards Staff Writer BreAnna Holmes asked Wizards forward Deni Avdija about the Knicks fans chanting, here is his response:
Many fans could say if they gave us something to cheer about we’d cheer but having the opposing team’s fans drown out the home team in their arena is a culture DC has to get rid of. Continue reading on Inside The Wizards.
Read More Sports News:
- Adam Silver Hints At The NBA Expanding With Teams In Mexico City, Vancouver and Montreal
- Breaking Down The NBA’s New In-Season Tournament
- SKIMS Named Official Underwear Of The NBA & WNBA
- Sacramento Kings’ De’Aaron Fox Becomes The First Signature Athlete To Sign With Curry Brand
- NBA Investigating James Harden’s Absence From Season Opener After New Participation Rule
- Charles Barkley Grills Commissioner Adam Silver On NBA’s Domestic Violence Issues
- Georgetown Women’s Basketball Coach Tasha Butts Dies After Breast Cancer Battle
- USC’s Caleb Williams Defends Himself Against Trolls Hating On His Painted Nails
- Serena Williams To Author 2 Books About Her Life On & Off The Tennis Court
- Rich Paul Says White American Athletes Don’t Trust Black Sports Agents: “It’s A Very Tough Thing…”
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
Washington Wizards Deni Avdija Disappointed In DC Sports Fan Culture But Has Hopes On Improvement was originally published on woldcnews.com
-
Ciara’s 10K for the Holidays
-
Get Well Soon: K Camp Issues Heartfelt Message To Fans Announcing Vocal Surgery
-
Beyoncé Dancer Laurent Of Les Twins Accused Of Fathering A Staggering 37 Children
-
Iggy Azalea Sex Tape Leaked [VIDEO]
-
Spin The Block Season: 7 Celeb Couples Who Rekindled Their Romance
-
Cassie & Sean Diddy Combs Settle Sex Trafficking Lawsuit, X Reacts
-
Register For Your Chance To Win $300 For Your Car Note!
-
Bad, Bad Boy: Cassie Files Lawsuit On Diddy For Years Of Alleged Sexual And Physical Abuse