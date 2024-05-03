Ryan Garcia Denies Doping Allegations

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Boxing champion Ryan Garcia is denying all wrongdoing when it comes to the drug use allegations he’s facing after testing positive for a banned substance before and after his fight with Devin Haney.

According to reports, The Voluntary Anti-Doping Association sent a letter to all concerned parties informing them of the news, which has sent shockwaves throughout the boxing community with many questioning Garcia’s previous victories.

Garcia allegedly tested positive for the drug, ostarine, a selective androgen receptor modulator known for muscle-building. It’s been banned by anti-doping agencies for more than a decade because of its performance-enhancing capabilities.

Although Garcia’s urine samples were collected before his fight with Haney, the results were not disclosed until after, and according to the boxer’s X account, he believes it’s a set up due to his association with former President Donald Trump.

Garcia was reportedly seen alongside Trump recently, and endorsed him for the upcoming presidential election.

Garcia posted several other tweets claiming that if he took any steroids then he’s “forsure GAY,” and he has no plans to rematch Haney, reiterating that he beat him “easy, fair, and square.” He also made a video further denying the accusations, saying everyone knows he doesn’t cheat nor does he even know where to get steroids from.

Garcia now has 10 days to request additional testing. However, if he tests positive again, his victory against Haney may be overturned to a no contest.