Keke Palmer Granted Restraining Order Against Ex

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

According to reports, Keke Palmer has been granted a temporary restraining order against her ex, Darius Jackson, after accusing him of physical abuse. The star was also awarded sole custody of their 8-month old sold, Leodis.

Keke filed both motions last week and claimed that Darius has been physically violent with her on more than one occasion. After breaking things off in October of this year, court documents reveal that Darius came to Keke’s house unannounced on November 7 demanding to see their son and upset that Keke would not allow him to take the infant to a football game. In the heat of the argument, Darius allegedly assaulted Keke, stole her phone from her hands, and ran out of her home.

During a separate incident, Keke claims that Darius assaulted her again after sending him a bikini photo of her at a party, after which he became very angry and insecure.

Keke details the altercation saying, “In the bedroom, he slammed me on the floor and slapped my head from side to side. The next morning, he was standing at the bottom of the stairs near the front door, screaming at me as I was coming down the stairs. When I was almost at the bottom of the stairs, he grabbed me around the neck and body slammed me back onto the stairs.”

The actress also accuses Darius of “uncontrolled, violent outbursts” and being rough with their son when he gets irritated by his crying. According to court documents, the authorities even urged Keke to file for a restraining order.

Darius is now prohibited from coming within 100 yards of Keke and is not allowed to see their son.