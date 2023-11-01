92Q’s Winter Fest Is Back This December Starring Lil Wayne, Gucci Mane & Friends!

92Q’s Winter Fest just got colder!
JUST ANNOUNCED! Coco Jones, Lola Brooke, Scar Lip & KenTheMan will also hit the Winter Fest stage with Lil Wayne & Gucci Mane this December!
MEET US THE CFG BANK ARENA ON SATURDAY, DECEMBER 16TH!
WHEN: DECEMBER 16, 2023
WHERE: CFG BANK ARENA
DOORS OPEN AT 6 P.M. SHOW STARTS AT 7:30 P.M.
CLICK HERE TO GET YOUR TICKETS!!!
