Mama Knowles Spills Tea on Backstage Life with Beyonce

There’s no doubt that Beyonce puts on a one-of-a-kind show, and it’s safe to assume that a lot goes on backstage to make it happen.
Tina Knowles stopped by the Sherri Sheppard show and revealed what it’s like to be backstage with Beyonce during one of her performances.
“Oh my God. You know we laughed about this recently because I was saying ‘Girl, you get really mean back there,’” said Tina.
She also explained that she used to do the quick wardrobe changes with the superstar, and she’s really happy that era is over.
“She [Beyonce] used to do ‘Flaws and All’ and she would say ‘I’m a [train wreck] in the morning’ and I’ll be like, ‘In the evening too’ — when that concert going,” said the mama bear.
Check out the full interview clip below:
Tina also dished on what viewers can expect from Beyonce’s Renaissance World Tour documentary saying, “[The documentary] shows things up close and personal, things that you might’ve missed, and it’s so many different things, it’s so many personal elements in it.”
The film will premiere in theaters on December 1.
