Keffe D Arrested and Indicted for Tupac Murder

Las Vegas police have arrested Duane “Keffe D” Davis for ordering the 1996 murder of one of Hip Hop’s most influential artists, Tupac Shakur.

Keffe D has long been known to investigators as one of the four suspects in Tupac’s killing. Although he isn’t the accused gunman, he’s been considered the “ringleader.”

“Duane Davis was the shot caller for this group of individuals that committed this crime,” said Las Vegas police homicide Lt. Jason Johansson, “and he orchestrated the plan that was carried out.”

Keffe D has also admitted in previous interviews and in his 2019 tell-all book that he provided the gun that was used in the drive-by shooting. Authorities say that these public comments revived the investigation. In July, authorities executed a search warrant on Keffe D’s home where bullets were found, along with other evidence.

Keefe D, now 60, was arrested Friday in Las Vegas and indicted on one count of murder with a deadly weapon. If he’s convicted, the grand jury ruled that a sentencing enhancement to the murder charge for gang activity could add an additional 20 years to his time. He is scheduled to appear in court next week.