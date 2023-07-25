Bullets Found During Tupac Murder Search Will Be Tested

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Earlier this month, Las Vegas police executed a search warrant at a home in Henderson owned by the wife of Duane “Keefy D” Davis, who is the uncle of Tupac’s suspected killer, Orlando Anderson. While searching the home, police found several .40 caliber bullets, which will now be tested by forensics experts to determine if they are linked to Tupac’s murder case.

Davis is a former Crips gang member and has previously admitted to being in the car with Tupac when he was shot. According to reports, police have securely stored evidence from the crime scene and Pac’s body for more than 25 years, including the full-scale laboratory analysis of the bullets, Pac’s clothing, and gun powder.

Reportedly, a source is claiming that the search warrant was executed because “investigators feel they can assemble enough information that could lead to an arrest or indictment” in Tupac’s case.

Computers, hard drives, and photos were also seized during the search, and all evidence will be presented to a grand jury, which will determine if an indictment will be brought forward. Additional search warrants may be executed in the future.