Some Baltimore Residents Advised To Boil Water After Detection Of Parasite

Baltimore County, and Howard County residents have been asked to be precautions while use tap water after testing revealed a parasite at the Druid Lake Reservoir. The Department of Public Works reported that Cryptosporidium was discovered following testing on September 19th. In a press release DPW also said “low levels” of the parasite were detected and that the water remains safe to drink for the general population.

Vulnerable residents living in the affected areas are being asked to:

Drink bottled water

Boil water for one minute before consuming

Filter tap water using a filter labeled to ANSI/NSF 53 or 58 standards, or a filter designed to remove objects 1 micron or larger. These may be labeled “absolute 1 micron.” (i.e., not Brita-type filters)

View the affected area map HERE