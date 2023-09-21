Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup Scheduled For October 21

Mayor Brandon Scott is encouraging the community to help clean up Baltimore and volunteers are needed!
The Mayor’s Annual Fall Cleanup and Day of Service will be from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Oct. 21.
Community members are being asked to “beautify Baltimore’s neighborhoods.”
“Baltimore is one of the most beautiful cities in America,” said Mayor Scott. “Every year, this is a community-driven day of service and cleaning that provides us with an opportunity to roll up our sleeves and join forces to support and care for the City we love so much.”
During the Fall Cleanup, Mayor Scott will visit neighborhoods and City Gateway areas facing cleaning challenges. The mayor will be accompanied by a team of DPW solid waste workers and volunteer-led cleaning crews.
To participate in the Fall Cleanup, community associations, block leaders, and local organizations can call 311 or click here.
Communities and residents who register their cleaning activities can request that City trucks visit their locations to collect debris.
Individual residents participating in cleaning around their neighborhood are encouraged to register as well but will be required to put their bags out for regular trash collection.
Those registered for the Fall Cleanup can pick up bags from Oct. 2- Oct. 20.
Bags will be distributed at 2840 Sisson Street, 9 a.m. – 5 p.m., Monday- Saturday; 111 Kane Street, 9 a.m. – 2 p.m., Monday- Friday. Participants should be ready to provide registration information to receive their collection bags.
Excess trash and debris can be bagged and placed out with weekly scheduled trash collections for pickup. Residents can also bring bagged trash to the Residential Drop-Off Centers. Participants who are disposing of collected debris at the Residential Drop-off Centers must follow the drop-off centers’ guidelines, which do not allow commercial vehicles.
