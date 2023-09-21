Listen Live
Only 11% Of Students Tested Proficient On State Math Exam At Baltimore’s Five Best Schools

Published on September 21, 2023

In the beginning of the week, Project Baltimore reported that 13 Baltimore City High Schools, didn’t have a single student who scored proficient in the 2023 math exam. They are now reporting an even deeper issue that five of Baltimore City’s top schools also seem to have a big problem too!

Project Baltimore reports that the below schools are Baltimore’s five top performing high schools in terms of math proficiency:

  • Baltimore Polytechnic Institute
  • Baltimore School for the Arts
  • Baltimore City College
  • Western High
  • Bard High School Early College

However at  those schools, only 11.4% of students are proficient in math at the best high schools in Baltimore.

Democratic candidate for mayor of Baltimore Sheila Dixon said in a statement via FOX45,

“We need to hold the school CEO and the administration accountable,” said Dixon, who’s already called for the CEO of City Schools to resign. “We have to have answers, and we can’t just get a press release from the school system saying that we’re working on it.”

