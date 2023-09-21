Listen Live
Local

Housing Choice Voucher Program, Known As Section 8, To Start Accepting Applications Again On Oct. 2

Published on September 21, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
Baltimore, Maryland, USA Skyline on the Inner Harbor

Source: Sean Pavone / Getty

After Baltimore City opened the waitlist for the first time in four years, more than 29,000 households applied for public housing.

The Housing Authority of Baltimore City announced that they would accept all 29,812 new applications after originally stating they would select 13,000 people.

Related Stories

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

“We are pleased to announce that we have accepted all applications submitted from Aug. 1 through Aug. 14… It’s abundantly clear there is a need for affordable housing in Baltimore based on the overwhelming response we received over the two-week period,” said HABC President and CEO Janet Abrahams.

The Housing Authority will randomly determine the order on the waitlist for each applicant.

Additionally, applicants will then need to complete an eligibility interview and provide any requested documentation.

The agency also plans to reopen the section program from Oct. 2 through Oct. 13. Click here for more details on how to apply.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close