Orioles Postseason Tickets Now Available

Published on September 21, 2023

David Hess | Baltimore Orioles

O's fans tickets are now on sale for postseason games at Camden Yards! Postseason general public on-sale for single-game tickets for the Wild Card Series, American League Division Series and potential American League Championship Series games at Oriole Park went on sale Thursday, September 21 at 10 a.m.

However per the Orioles website tickets are limited and subject to availability.

GRAB YOUR TICKETS HERE

