Cardi B Says New Album Will Be Released in 2024

Fans will have to wait a little longer for Cardi B’s sophomore album, as the rapper announced in a new interview that the project will drop in 2024.

While visiting Ebro in the Morning, the hosts didn’t let up on questioning Cardi B about the release date, in which she replied, “You know what? I was indecisive but I was like, you know what? I should already start talking about the album because I’m going to be putting it out very soon. But it’s like I have to watch it because I always feel like somebody watching me — it’s going to come out when it’s going to come out.”

When asked if the album would come out before the end of the year, she added, “I can say that; it’s not going to come out this year”.

Naturally, everyone wants to know what’s taking so long, and according to Cardi B, she feels as though it’s still missing a few things.

“Then on top of that, everything just has to be like perfect from everything because I feel like people are expecting so much,” said Big Bardi.

In another interview, the rapper revealed that she does in fact have a release date and title in mind, but that she’s keeping it secret for now.

To hold fans over, Cardi B recently released her second collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion, “Bongos”. The song follows their first hit, “WAP”, which was released in 2020 and was the first female rap collaboration to debut at number one on Billboard’s Hot 100 chart.