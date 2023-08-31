Southwest Airlines Pilots Set To Strike Today At BWI Airport

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Southwest Airlines pilots DONE HAD IT!! They are set to protest today at BWI Airport, following 99 percent of union members voting in May in favor of a strike. This new strike comes after pilots have been fighting for a new contract with pay raises and more staffing on flights.

The Southwest Airlines Pilots Association (SWAPA) says they have been trying for three years to reach an agreement with the airline, and 99 percent of union members voted in May in favor of a strike.

The pilots will be protesting at five of America’s busiest airports in ATL,HOU & LA.