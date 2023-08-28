Tyrese Releases New Song About Ex-Wife

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Tyrese is an open book when it comes to his child support woes and he recently dropped a new song to tell the world about it … again.

The singer channels all his negative emotions about the rough divorce and child support battle with his ex-wife, Samantha Lee, in a 5-minute track called “Love Transaction.” Tyrese accuses his ex of dragging him in and out of court and attempting to take everything he’s worked for in his career. He also makes it clear that he doesn’t believe $20,000 is child support, even though Samantha alleges the money is for the child.

However, this isn’t the first time Tyrese has spoken on his past relationship with his former lover. Earlier this month, he released another record, “Don’t Think You Ever Loved Me (Remix)”, where he alleges that Samantha “folded under pressure” during their marriage.

The court previously ordered Tyrese to pay Samantha more than $600,000 in child support and legal fees, after he refused to pay her $10,000 monthly. That price tag is now $20,000, which the singer reportedly plans to appeal. In May, he even posted on social media to vent about the situation saying, “I left the courtroom during a divorce trial, and I realized it was never love. It was just a transaction.”

But Samantha isn’t the only person going to war in court with Tyrese. The singer recently sued Home Depot after an incident where he accused the company’s employees of “outrageous discriminatory mistreatment and consumer racial profiling.”