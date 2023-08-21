92 Q
Listen Live
B'more

Ari Lennox To Headline Charm City Live This Weekend After H.E.R Drops Out

Published on August 21, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE
2023 Essence Festival Of Culture

Source: Josh Brasted / Getty

Baltimore City officials announced Monday that Ari Lennox will headline the Charm City Live music festival after singer H.E.R. canceled her stop in Baltimore.

Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!

Related Stories

“While we’re incredibly disappointed that H.E.R. needed to cancel her appearance in Baltimore, we are absolutely thrilled that the incomparable Ari Lennox has graciously stepped in at the last minute,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement. “As a world-class artist and performer, she is certain to deliver an exceptional show.”

Charm City Live will be held Saturday, Aug. 26 from 12 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the intersection of Market Place and E. Pratt Street in the Inner Harbor of Baltimore.

Rapper M.C. Lyte and singer Donell Jones will perform ahead of Lennox.   

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close