Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen Plan to Marry

First comes love, then comes marriage; and it looks like that’s exactly where Marcus Jordan and Larsa Pippen are headed.

Marcus, 32, and Larsa, 48, went public with their relationship last year, and despite the disapproval of many, seem to be going strong. However, not only do the two have a ten-year plus age difference between them, but Marcus is the son of Michael Jordan, who is the ex-teammate of Larsa’s ex-husband, Scottie Pippen.

Now, it’s no secret that Scottie and Michael have a complex history. Their friendship took a turn for the worse in 2020 when Michael released The Last Dance documentary, which Scottie felt didn’t highlight him or their other teammates appropriately.

Scottie has been vocal that he wasn’t too pleased with the film, and in his Unguided memoir, said that, “they glorified Michael Jordan while not giving nearly enough praise to me and my proud teammates. Michael deserved a large portion of the blame. The producers had granted him editorial control of the final product. The doc couldn’t have been released otherwise. He was the leading man and the director.”

Now that Michael’s son and Scottie’s ex-wife are dating, things are even more complicated.

Larsa spoke out during a podcast interview saying, “I feel like it’s probably awkward for them, for my ex and [Michael], but I get it. I’m not crazy. I understand it’s different for them.”

She added, “We never talk about them. We have our own relationship, we have our own day-to-day lives, and it doesn’t really involve anyone else other than us and my kids.”

When asked by paparazzi if he approves of his son’s relationship with Larsa, Michael responded with a resounding “NO.” However, that doesn’t seem to be stopping the couple. Larsa has been spotted several times with a band on her left-hand ring finger, and when paparazzi caught up with the pair and asked if wedding bells would be ringing any time soon, Marcus told them that he and Larsa were looking for a location and hadn’t decided on a date quite yet.

If they do end up walking down the aisle, will Scottie and Michael be there? We’ll just have to wait and see.