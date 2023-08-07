Kandi Responds To Nene Leakes Calling Her Boring & Not Exciting: “I Am The Longest Running Housewife On Any Franchise”

Chile! Let’s get into it!
Unsurprisingly, Nene Leakes’ interview with Carlos King has been making its rounds online and of course, the Housewives’ fanbase has much to say.
However, in a recent interview with 92Q’s The AM Clique, Kandi addresses recent comments from the former reality star who claims she is “boring” and “not exciting.”
Check out her response below:
Watch her full interview with The AM Clique!
