Victoria Monet Talks Upcoming Tour, Hit Single “On My Mama,” and More With The AM Clique! [WATCH]

Victoria Monet dropped by The AM Clique to talk about her upcoming tour, hit single “On My Mama,” her fav parts of the city, and more.
Catch the full interview with Chey Parker below!
