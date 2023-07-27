Teen Squeegee Worker Found Guilty Of Manslaughter, Avoids Murder Conviction In Baltimore Man’s Death

92Q Jams Featured Video CLOSE

Officials announced that a teenage squeegee worker was found guilty Thursday of manslaughter, but not murder, in the shooting death of a man last year near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor.

The 16-year-old defendant was found guilty of voluntary manslaughter and two gun-related charges but avoided first-and second-degree murder in the case of Timothy Reynolds near the Inner Harbor.

Jurors deliberated for more than 10 hours across four days. On Tuesday, jurors in the case sent a note to the judge that they are having trouble coming to a unanimous verdict and asked what would happen if the case ended in a mistrial.

The judge gave them what is known as an Allen Charge in response, essentially urging them to keep working to reach a unanimous verdict. When the defense asked for a mistrial, Judge Jennifer Schiffer refused and said she would call the juror and say she needs to come in Thursday or get a doctor’s note excusing her since the court has devoted a lot of resources to the high-profile case.

RELATED: Teen Charged With Murder In Connection To Last Week’s Squeegee Incident

Back on July 7, 2022, Reynolds had some sort of encounter with the defendant, stopped his Volkswagen amid the afternoon traffic on Light Street, got out a bat, and walked across traffic to confront squeegee workers. He was shot five times that day with the bullets striking him three times in the back.

The defendant was 14 at the time of the killing. His lawyers have claimed self-defense.

The teen never took the stand in his own defense, but during the trial, his lawyers blamed Reynolds for confronting him with a bat.

READ MORE NEWS…