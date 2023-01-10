Baltimore City Enforces Squeegee Ban In Six High-Traffic Areas

Persia Nicole also known as "The Power of The P" has been dominating the airwaves for over 10 years! Throughout Persia's radio journey she has interviewed some of the greatest in the industry from Missy Elliott, Kendrick Lamar, Alicia Keys and Megan Thee Stallion to name a few. Persia is also the go to endorser for some of the biggest companies like Coca Cola, Comcast and Avion Tequila. Outside of radio you can catch Persia making appearances on Bravo, TV One and doing entertainment for our local news station FOX 45. Check out all of Persia's exclusive celebrity interviews and the latest trends on Persianicole.com or https://92q.com/category/persias-picks/.
On air Monday-Friday 10:00am-3:00pm and on Saturdays from 10:00am - 2:00pm.
Starting Tuesday in Baltimore City there is a new enforced squeegee ban in six high-traffic areas. This has come after years of complaints about the squeegee workers and how unsafe it was. The new banned zones were reportedly determined based on the emergency calls police received where there were assaults and when squeegee workers were hit by traffic. The zones include President Street, MLK Boulevard, Sinclair and Moravia, Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue and the intersection at Light and Conway Streets. This new ban comes after the shooting of Timothy Reynolds, a man who allegedly confronted a group of workers with a baseball bat last July.