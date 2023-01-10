HomeB'more

Baltimore City Enforces Squeegee Ban In Six High-Traffic Areas

Starting Tuesday in Baltimore City there is a new enforced squeegee ban in six high-traffic areas. This has come after years of complaints about the squeegee workers and how unsafe it was. The new banned zones were reportedly determined based on the emergency calls police received where there were assaults and when squeegee workers were hit by traffic. The zones include President Street, MLK Boulevard, Sinclair and Moravia, Northern Parkway and Wabash Avenue and the intersection at Light and Conway Streets. This new ban comes after the shooting of Timothy Reynolds, a man who allegedly confronted a group of workers with a baseball bat last July.

