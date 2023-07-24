Odell Beckham Jr. Hosts Football Camp Over The Weekend In Baltimore

Odell Beckham Jr. is making his presence known in the city and throughout the Baltimore Community.
Over the weekend, the wide receiver hosted his Football ProCamp at Gilman School for kids in grades 1-8. He worked with every group and taught them the fundamentals of football during the camp.
Join Our Text Club To Get The Latest Music, Entertainment, Contests And Breaking News On Your Phone. Text BALTIMORE to 24042 to join!
Additionally, before the camp got underway, Beckham met with the 25 military families he brought out to the camp, and another 25 he paid for to take part in the event.
“This is one of my favorite things to do, being around the kids, so I’m just happy to be here,” Beckham said.
Get Breaking News & Exclusive Content in Your Inbox:
READ MORE NEWS…
Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp
Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp
Baltimore Ravens Training Camp To Feature 18 Free Open Practices For Fans
-
Report: Gillie Da King’s Son, YNG Cheese Allegedly Passed Away
-
Lil Durk Released After Spending A Week In The Hospital For Dehydration
-
Lil Durk Cancels "Sorry For The Drought" Tour & Rolling Loud Performances Amid Health Concerns
-
Real Housewives Of Potomac Cast Members Involved In Insane Fight At DC Restaurant
-
G-Herbo Agrees To Plead Guilty In Wire Fraud & Identity Theft Case, Faces Up To 20 Years In Prison
-
Baltimore-Native & LSU Star, Angel Reese, To Throw Ceremonial First Pitch At Tuesday's Orioles Game
-
Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott Announces He's Expecting A Child
-
Fabolous Flamed For Calling Female Rap ‘Too One-Dimensional’