Odell Beckham Jr. Makes Ravens Practice Debut At Minicamp

Odell Beckham Jr. is on the field on day one of the mandatory minicamp and fans are excited to see him. It was his first time wearing a Ravens uniform and the first time practicing with his new quarterback, Lamar Jackson.
“I’ve been away from the game for a little bit of time. So, it just feels good to finally be back here and get things going,” Beckham Jr. said. “[To] catch a few passes from him earlier today, he’s got a strong arm. It gets up on you fast. It’s one of the reasons why I signed here. He is definitely, we all know, one of the most electrifying players that we’ve seen at that position.”
The 30-year-old inked a one-year contract with the Ravens in April worth up to a reported $18 million.
The wide receiver is entering his ninth NFL season and missed all of last year after tearing his ACL in the Super Bowl back in February of 2022.
The three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro said it’s been a long journey to get to this point. “I feel good. It feels good to be able to get out of bed and not feel pain.”
Minicamp runs through Thursday.
