Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson Checks In Early To Training Camp

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson is getting ready for training camp.

Jackson, who signed his mega five-year, $260 million contract extension this offseason, reported to the Under Armour Performance Center on Thursday.

Check out this message he has for fans:

The Ravens have 18 open practices to the public this summer, along with an open practice on July 29 at M&T Bank Stadium.

They open the preseason at home on Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. The Ravens kick off their regular season against the Houston Texans on Sept. 10 at M&T Bank Stadium.

