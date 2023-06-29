Listen Live

Bodycam Footage Released After Former Ravens Ryan Mallet Death

Published on June 29, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

92Q Listen Live
92Q Jams Featured Video
CLOSE

Authorities released partial body camera video footage on Wednesday of the scene at a Gulf Coast beach on the Florida panhandle where Ryan Mallett, a former NFL player, died in an apparent drowning earlier this week.

More from 92 Q

92 Q

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close